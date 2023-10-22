‘No time’ - Three-goal Newcastle United star’s hilarious response to ‘fake news’ claim
Sean Longstaff scored his third goal of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
Sean Longstaff’s strike just before half-time gave the Magpies a 3-0 lead heading into the break. Capitalising on an error from Marc Guehi, Longstaff pounced to slide the ball past Sam Johnstone and into the back of the Gallowgate net.
It was a brilliant finish from Longstaff who has reacted to his goal on social media - although not in the way many may have been expecting. Earlier this week, a post on X claimed that Lonsgtaff was set to request time off in order to go travelling with his brother Matthew.
Intended as a wind-up, this post spread across the internet and fooled many into believing that the 25-year-old was set to miss a month of the season. Longstaff included a cheeky nod to the post after the game, writing: ‘No time for travelling when there’s 3 points at SJP to be had. See you all back at home on Wednesday’.