News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

‘No time’ - Three-goal Newcastle United star’s hilarious response to ‘fake news’ claim

Sean Longstaff scored his third goal of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sean Longstaff’s strike just before half-time gave the Magpies a 3-0 lead heading into the break. Capitalising on an error from Marc Guehi, Longstaff pounced to slide the ball past Sam Johnstone and into the back of the Gallowgate net.

It was a brilliant finish from Longstaff who has reacted to his goal on social media - although not in the way many may have been expecting. Earlier this week, a post on X claimed that Lonsgtaff was set to request time off in order to go travelling with his brother Matthew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Intended as a wind-up, this post spread across the internet and fooled many into believing that the 25-year-old was set to miss a month of the season. Longstaff included a cheeky nod to the post after the game, writing: ‘No time for travelling when there’s 3 points at SJP to be had. See you all back at home on Wednesday’.

Related topics:Sean Longstaff