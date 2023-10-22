Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Longstaff’s strike just before half-time gave the Magpies a 3-0 lead heading into the break. Capitalising on an error from Marc Guehi, Longstaff pounced to slide the ball past Sam Johnstone and into the back of the Gallowgate net.

It was a brilliant finish from Longstaff who has reacted to his goal on social media - although not in the way many may have been expecting. Earlier this week, a post on X claimed that Lonsgtaff was set to request time off in order to go travelling with his brother Matthew.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad