Norwich City v Newcastle United: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

If their last-gasp victory over Leicester City didn’t confirm their Premier League safety, then their win against Crystal Palace certainly did. But up next for Newcastle is a trip to a stadium they haven’t tasted victory at in over 28 years.

Norwich City currently occupy 20th place in the league and look like succumbing to yet another relegation, however, their victory over Burnley a fortnight ago will give the Canaries hope they can pull-off a miracle.

The previous meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw with Teemu Pukki’s late equaliser cancelling-out Callum Wilson’s opener for 10-man Newcastle.

Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Nowrich City at St James's Park in November (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash between Norwich City and Newcastle United:

When is Norwich City v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Norwich City and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday April 23, 2022. It is a 3pm kick-off at Carrow Road and will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh.

Is Norwich City v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle’s trip to face Norwich City will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom.

How can I follow the game?

TalkSport 2 and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full commentary of the clash.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news, action and reaction from proceedings courtesy of Miles Starforth who will be at Carrow Road.

What’s the latest injury news?

Long-term absentees Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will be missing for Newcastle. Ryan Fraser will also not feature for the Magpies as he faces a ‘race’ to be fit before the end of the campaign.

Ozan Kabak and Adam Idah will not be available for the visitors with striker Joshus Sargent remaining a doubt for Dean Smith’s side.

The match could also see former Magpie favourite Tim Krul feature in-goal against his old club.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Sky Bet:

Norwich City win: 5/2

Draw: 12/5

Newcastle United win: 11/10