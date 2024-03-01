Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stan Collymore believes Jose Mourinho will become the front-runner to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. As it stands, Shields Gazette understands Howe has the backing of the Toon hierarchy despite an underwhelming campaign. Newcastle have slipped to 10th in the table after qualifying for the Champions League last season.

Many mitigating factors including injuries and FFP/PSR constraints have been cited as reasons to stunt the Magpies’ progress in 2023-24. Newcastle chiefs remain firmly behind Howe but that has not stopped speculation regarding his future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Several high-profile managers are unemployed and waiting in the wings to take charge should the shot-callers at St. James’ Park make a bold decision. The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho - two Champions League-winning managers - will be available come the end of the season.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Liverpool striker Collymore has backed Mourinho to succeed the 46-year-old when the time comes. He said: “I am not surprised to see his (Howe’s) future under threat. He’s done well up to this point but, as I have always said, as soon as things start to slide, the club will be looking for replacements.

“The Saudi-backed regime are there to win. They don’t care how loyal supporters are to a manager because they’ll know, if they can get someone else in to take the side to the next level, it won’t be long before the fans forget all about the previous man in charge.

“I tipped Julian Naglesmann to replace Howe at some point nearly a year ago and, although the German could still take the St James’ Park hot seat, it’s less likely he will do so now he’s Germany’s national team manager. Consequently, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jose Mourinho emerge as the front-runner to succeed Howe.

