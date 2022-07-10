Benitez managed Newcastle between 2016 and 2019, helping the club secure the Championship title in 2016-17 and a top half finish on the club's return to the Premier League the following season. His third and final full season saw the Magpies survive comfortably despite failing to win any of their opening 10 league games.

Newcastle were known for being a well-organised and disciplined team under Benitez despite not always being pleasing on the eye.

And when speaking on The Coaches' Voice Masterclass, Benitez was quick to address some misconceptions some had about his United side.

Rafael Benitez, manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

“At Newcastle United some people had the idea that we were playing 5-4-1 is not true,” said the 62-year-old.

“In the Championship we played with [Dwight] Gayle [as a striker] and [Mohammed] Diame behind so we were playing 4-2-3-1, sometimes 4-4-2.”

"In the Championship and after the first year we were playing 4-2-3-1 and, depending on the players, you are more offensive or less offensive [in your approach].”

Newcastle secured the Championship title under the nose of Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign and went on to re-establish themselves as a solid Premier League outfit.

"Some games, when we were better than the other teams, we played with three at the back, wing-backs and it was 3-4-3,” Benitez added.

"[In 2018-19] You have [Salamon] Rondon [striker], you have [Miguel] Almiron [right wing] and you have Ayoze [Perez, left wing] and with [Matt] Ritchie [left wing-back].

"So we were quite offensive and quite aggressive with people in the wide areas with a midfield of [Jonjo] Shelvey and [Isaac] Hayden for example. Then we were high on the pitch. Depending on the teams [you play], you manage.”

Since Benitez’s exit from Newcastle in the summer of 2019, the club have attempted several different formations.