The 26-year-old has a year remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and his future is uncertain with Real Madrid considering cashing in as a preferred alternative to losing him on a free next summer.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that Newcastle United and Premier League rivals Liverpool are interested, but no offers have been made so far.

The Spain international scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Real last season as he picked up his third La Liga and Champions League winners medal.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Should Asensio stay in Madrid, he is likely to be a rotation option and could risk losing his place in the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. A move to Liverpool would likely see Asensio play a similar role, which could see him explore other options elsewhere.

Serie A champions AC Milan are understood to be keen and could virtually guarantee the player first-team football when fit, the same could also be said of Newcastle.

The Magpies are in the market for an attacking-midfielder capable of playing out wide. Asensio certainly fits that bill but no formal approach has been made for the player so far.

While Madrid value the player at around £42million, the time he has remaining on his contract has seen them lower their asking price to around £30million.