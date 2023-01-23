The 31-year-old had barely had a chance to meet his new team-mates before being thrust into the Forest line-up for the crucial Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth. Wood had featured in all-but-one match for Newcastle this season prior to the move, which Forest are obligated to make permanent in the summer for around £15million.

But it proved to be a frustrating debut for the New Zealand striker as he failed to register a shot on target and had just 23 touches, the fewest of any starting player in the match. Wood thought he grabbed an early assist for Ryan Yates only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Nottingham Forest were trailing 1-0 to a Jaidon Anthony goal when Wood was replaced in the 75th minute. Striker Sam Surridge came on as part of a triple substitution in Wood's place and ended up grabbing a late equaliser as the match ended 1-1.

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

After the match, Forest boss Steve Cooper admitted the decision to start Wood was made as soon as he was registered in time.

“As soon as I knew he was definitely available, we were very clear about it,” Cooper said. “It’s given the dressing room a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us, it was a no-brainer. We’re really pleased he’s got the first game out of the way, because he can’t play now for a couple of weeks, with being cup-tied."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest fans blast Chris Wood

Some Forest fans were quick to pass judgement on Wood as they took to social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan stated: “Wood just doesn’t hold the ball up. He loses it.

Another added: “Not knocking Wood but Surridge looked very dynamic in comparison today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A supporter also slammed the reported fee Forest are set to pay, tweeting: “Send Wood back. What a way to set fire to £15m.”

And several questioned the decision to start Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wood never should have started,” a supporter posted. “What was the rationale there? Please give him time to settle in before yeeting him into the starting line-up.”