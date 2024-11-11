Nottingham Forest handed 'nightmare' as £40m Newcastle United switch made

The latest Geordie Journos episode reflecting on Newcastle United's 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest is now available to watch.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Watch Geordie Journos on Shots: Reaction to three wins in a row for Newcastle United

This week, Dominic Scurr, Liam Kennedy and Jordan Cronin discuss Newcastle United’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as Eddie Howe’s side made it three wins in a row. A key part in Newcastle’s turnaround in recent weeks, Joelinton’s position, is also highlighted heading into the international break.

Liam described Joelinton as a ‘nightmare’ for the opposition to deal with as he moved from the left to the right flank and ended up putting Newcastle in front in the second half with a well-taken goal. Harvey Barnes wrapped up the win off the bench after Alexander Isak initially cancelled out Murillo’s opener for the hosts.

All those topics are discussed in this latest episode.

