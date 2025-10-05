The young Brazilian defender has been a standout, attracting attention from top clubs. A transfer could fetch a significant fee (£40-50 million), helping Forest balance PSR requirements. Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested.

Murillo injury: Nottingham Forest have been handed an injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Newcastle United.

Nottingham Forest have a key player available following an injury scare ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle United (2pm kick-off).

Brazilian defender Murillo fell awkwardly during Nottingham Forest’s 3-2 Europa League defeat at home to Midtjylland on Thursday night and was forced off in the first half.

The match marked the 23-year-old’s return to the starting line-up after suffering a thigh issue in Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge. Six games on and Postecoglou is still searching for his first win as Forest boss.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to build on their impressive 4-0 win at Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League back in the Premier League on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s side have won one of their opening six league matches this season after conceding twice late on to lose 2-1 to Arsenal at St James’ Park last weekend.

Newcastle United injury news

Newcastle will be without Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento for Sunday’s match due to respective knee ligament injuries.

Livramento injured himself during the defeat to Arsenal while Wissa, who is yet to feature for Newcastle since his £55million deadline day move from Newcastle, suffered a knee injury on international duty with DR Congo.

Wissa was initially ruled out until after the October international break with the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on October 18 pencilled in as a potential return date. But head coach Howe revealed on Friday that the forward is facing at least another two weeks on the sidelines, which takes his injury return date into November.

There are still some doubts over Lewis Hall’s fitness, as Howe has suggested the defender’s minutes will continue to be managed. Jacob Ramsey is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but wasn’t deemed fit enough to make his return against Forest.

Meanwhile, Forest have made a late call on Murillo.

Ange Postecoglou provides Murillo injury update

Postecoglou admitted he was unsure whether Murillo will be fit for the trip to St James’ Park on Sunday. The defender scored for Forest in a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle at the City Ground last season

“He just fell awkwardly and hurt his back, it seemed like,” Postecoglou said. “I think it was the first header he went up for and he just couldn't move. It wasn't even related to the previous injury.

“We'll see [if he’ll play]. It was a different knock last night. He only had 20 minutes against Arsenal and similar last night, so it was disappointing to lose him.

“He actually trained this morning and he looked okay, so I'm not really sure. We’ll wait and see.

“There's a couple others who are a bit sore from last night. We'll see how they are tomorrow before making decisions for Sunday.”

While Murillo has made the trip to St James’ Park, Forest’s summer signings Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) and Douglas Luiz (hamstring) remain injured. Ola Aina is also out with a hamstring injury.

On the trip to Newcastle, Postecoglou added: “Newcastle away is a tough game but it's a great opportunity. If you can go there and get a result, it certainly will give everyone a lift and belief that we can turn our current situation around.

“A tough game, for sure, it always is up there. The crowd get right behind them and it’s a cracking atmosphere. It's an exciting fixture so I'm looking forward to it.”