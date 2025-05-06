Murillo of Nottingham Forest reacts, as he leaves the pitch with a injury during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Selhurst Park on May 05, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a fresh injury concern heading into their final three games of the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace on Monday night to remain sixth in the Premier League table and two points outside the Champions League places.

Chelsea are two points ahead of them in fifth with the sides set to meet at the City Ground on the final day of the season. Newcastle United are also two points ahead of Forest in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eberechi Eze, who recently missed a penalty for Palace in a 5-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park, put Palace ahead from the spot on Monday night before defender Murillo equalised just four minutes later.

Nottingham Forest dealt injury concern

The Brazilian then limped off in the closing stages with a suspected hamstring issue. It could be a blow to Forest in their hunt for Champions League qualification heading into the final few games of the season.

Reflecting on Murillo’s injury, Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Let’s assess him. I don’t know exactly what he has done. Hopefully it is nothing. He is a big, big important player for us.

“Let’s be honest, I think he wanted to touch the ball not put it in (for his goal). But it went in. So many times goals go in like bouncing balls and deflections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He scored with a header before. Normally he tries to shoot from 40 yards but it is easier from inside the box!”

Champions League qualification set to go down to the wire in the Premier League

Forest have a big opportunity to move back into the Champions League places as they face Leicester City on Sunday after Newcastle host Chelsea at St James’ Park. They then play West Ham United before hosting Chelsea on the final day.

Forest have won just one of their last six games in all competitions but remain very much in the hunt for Champions League football.

And the point at Palace could prove to be an important one.

“It was positive in terms of improvement of performance from last week,” Espirito Santo said after last week’s defeat at Brentford. “Defensively we were much better. It is not easy to control Palace because they have such talented players and they create problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The positive of the second half is that we reacted very soon after the goal. That is very, very good because it shows character and belief.

“After that, it was very intense. A lot of second-ball fights, yellow cards and chances. I’m proud that we have been able to improve.

“We are going to need a lot of character and a lot of belief. We are pushing the players, not only physically but mentally in this big fight we are involved in - and we are proud to be in it. Character, confidence, controlling the nerves, all these aspects are very important.”

After the weekend, Newcastle face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium while Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Aston Villa are also in the hunt for Champions League football as they sit a point behind Forest and three points off the top five with AFC Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United left to play.