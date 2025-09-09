Newcastle United latest news: Nottingham Forest have announced the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo - and could lose another key man imminently.

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo just three games into the new Premier League season. The former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur manager helped guide the Tricky Trees into Europe last season but his departure from the City Ground was confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A club statement read: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

‘The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.’

Forest, who make the trip to St James’ Park at the beginning of next month, were quick to appoint his successor with Ange Postecoglou being confirmed as their new manager at 1:15pm on Tuesday afternoon. Postecoglou returns to the Premier League just months after departing Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United ‘expected’ to swoop for Nottingham Forest chief

Espirito Santo’s departure from the City Ground may not be the last high-profile exit from Forest with Newcastle United expected to swoop for Ross Wilson. Wilson has been tipped to replace Paul Mitchell as Newcastle United’s new sporting director, with the Telegraph reporting that move is ‘expected’ to happen soon.

Wilson’s potential appointment comes after Newcastle United announced that David Hopkinson has become their new chief executive officer. Hopkinson, who has previously worked in American sports and at Real Madrid, replaced Darren Eales in the role after he stepped down due to health reasons.

Speaking to the club when his appointment was confirmed on Thursday, Hopkinson said: “I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history.

“This club represents something truly special. It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence.

“Having worked with iconic teams across different countries, I understand what it takes to build sustainable success at the highest levels of global sport. I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs.”

Wilson, meanwhile, will become the club’s third sporting director in as many years following the premature departures of Dan Ashworth and Mitchell in that role over the last couple of years. Wilson previously worked at Rangers as their sporting director before moving to the City Ground to become head of football operations.

Wilson has also previously worked at Huddersfield Town and, if his move to St James’ Park is completed, will be tasked with delivering success on the field and providing Eddie Howe with the tools he needs to continue to be a successful head coach.