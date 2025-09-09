Newcastle United news: Sandro Tonali scored a last-gasp winner for Italy to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Sandro Tonali scored a stoppage time winner for Italy as they defeated Israel 5-4 in Debrecen on Monday night. Italy threw away a 4-2 lead in the final few minutes of normal time and looked like being forced to settle for a point in a match that was crucial for their hopes of qualifying automatically for next summer’s World Cup.

However, up-stepped Tonali to curl home a sumptuous effort from outside the box and seal a dramatic win for his country. After defeating Estonia 5-0 in Gennaro Gattuso’s first match in charge of the Italian national team, their dramatic victory over Israel ensured that Italy remained just three points behind group leaders Norway.

Speaking after the game, Gattuso described the previous 90 minutes as ‘the craziest’ match he has overseen as a coach: “It was murder today,” the former AC Milan midfielder said.

“It’s the craziest game I’ve been involved with as a coach, but it is my problem and not that of the players. If we want to play in a certain way, we need to get better at this.

“We were crazy to systematically go on the attack, that’s what Israel were waiting for, they hit us on the counter every time. We could’ve defended deeper when leading.”

Sandro Tonali’s performance for Italy

As has been the tradition in recent months, Italy’s progress was monitored closely from Tyneside who were keen to see Tonali in action for his nation. Despite impressing in their win over Estonia last week and scoring a late winner in Hungary on Monday night, Tonali’s performance didn’t impress Football Italia who gave the Magpies man a 6/10 rating in their player ratings.

The explanation for that rating read: ‘Tonali 6 – Played a bit wider on the left flank in the second half. Hard to beat physically, but his passing accuracy was beyond disappointing (just 70%). Luckily, he scored the winner.’

Corriere Dello Sport , meanwhile, gave Tonali an 8/10, describing his performance as possessing ‘plenty of class’: ‘Tonali 8. Biton was forced out by Locatelli's own goal; perhaps his slightly off-center position didn't help him, but he had plenty of class, and it showed. He didn't give up, tried a shot, grew in the second half, and scored the goal that took us to second place: one of Ringhio's [Gattuso’s] boys.’

Tonali will now return to Tyneside to prepare for what is set to be a very busy few weeks for Newcastle United. The Magpies continue their search for a first win of the season when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side then begin their Champions League campaign with the visit of Barcelona five days later. Tonali played in three matches during Newcastle United’s last venture into the Champions League before being hit with a ten-month ban from football.

Following those matches, Newcastle United have another three Premier League games, a Carabao Cup clash against Bradford City and their first Champions League match on the road, against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, to play before international football once again takes centre stage and Tonali and Italy look to press home their hopes of a place in USA, Mexico and Canada next year.