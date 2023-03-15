Both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have injury concerns heading into Friday night’s game.
Eddie Howe’s side travel to the City Ground on the back of a hard-earned but deserved 2-1 win against Wolves, aiming to do the double against Forest following their 2-0 win on opening day.
However, Steve Cooper’s side have proven to be a tough nut to crack at home this season and will be a major test for Howe’s side.
Whilst Newcastle do have a few injury concerns to contend with ahead of Friday’s game, this is nothing compared to their hosts who have an injury crisis on their hands.
Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Friday’s game and the estimated return dates of all those impacted by injury.
1. Anthony Gordon
Gordon missed the win over Wolves after sustaining an ankle injury against Manchester City a week prior. He will miss the trip to the City Ground and will be assessed during the international break. Howe said: “It was a strange one, because after the game there was no sign of an injury, but, I think, it was one of those that got worse the day of the game. It was from a tackle. It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games. Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.” Estimated return date = 02/04 v Manchester United (h). Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Ryan Yates
Yates has featured off the bench for Forest during their last two Premier League games and played over an hour for the Under-21’s earlier this week. He is expected to be available for the game with Newcastle United. Estimated return date = 17/03 v Newcastle United (h). Photo: Justin Setterfield
3. Wayne Hennessey
Hennessy was not named on the bench for the defeat to Spurs last weekend after suffering a knee injury. Cooper said: “Wayne felt his knee, so he wasn’t able to go on the bench.” Estimated return date = unknown. Photo: Michael Regan
4. Callum Wilson
Wilson started the game with Wolves on the bench and Howe revealed post-match that the striker has been suffering with illness. Howe said: “A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him, as I said. He missed training from very early in the week. He did very, very well to make himself available today, and it’s not lost on me, because he was a key sub. He wasn't 100% to take to the pitch, but he did that for the cause.” Estimated return date = 17/03 v Nottingham Forest (a) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS