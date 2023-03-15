1 . Anthony Gordon

Gordon missed the win over Wolves after sustaining an ankle injury against Manchester City a week prior. He will miss the trip to the City Ground and will be assessed during the international break. Howe said: “It was a strange one, because after the game there was no sign of an injury, but, I think, it was one of those that got worse the day of the game. It was from a tackle. It swelled up, we had it scanned. We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games. Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.” Estimated return date = 02/04 v Manchester United (h). Photo: PAUL ELLIS