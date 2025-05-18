Fresh Champions League twist as Nottingham Forest send Newcastle United warning

Getty Images

Newcastle United are preparing to face Arsenal in what could be a season defining game in north London - but they will have one eye on events across the capital.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head to the Emirates Stadium having already defeated Arsenal three times this season. The Magpies triumphed 1-0 in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park back in November and then won 2-0 in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting.

That included a 2-0 triumph in north London at a stadium in which they have only ever won once in the Premier League. That win came back in 2010 under Chris Hughton when a sole Andy Carroll header sealed a 1-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repeating that, and what they achieved in January when Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon struck in a 2-0 win, would guarantee Newcastle's place in next season’s Champions League. Despite wins for Chelsea and Aston Villa on Friday night, their vastly superior goal difference on the Villains, and the fact Chelsea face Nottingham Forest in their final game of the season, means that Newcastle are just three points from Champions League qualification.

Heading to the capital with their destiny in their own hands will be a huge boost ahead of kick-off and one they will be keen to ride the momentum of this afternoon. Whilst Howe and his players will be fully focussed on the task at hand, fans their attention will, undoubtedly, creep over to the London Stadium with West Ham playing Nottingham Forest.

West Ham 1-2 Nottingham Forest - what it means for Newcastle United

It didn’t take long for Forest, who had registered just one win in their last six league games before their trip to the London Stadium, to get their noses in front - although they will have to thank Alphonse Areola for a huge and very much unintended assist. Morgan Gibbs-White was the grateful recipient of Areola’s slack pass as he had the simple job of turning the ball home from the edge of the box to give Forest the lead inside the first 15 minutes.

The Hammers huffed and puffed as they searched for a way back into the game, but their hopes of a recovery were dealt a knockout blow on the hour as Nikola Milemkovic diverted a wicked Anthony Elanga free-kick in off the post to double his side’s lead. A very long VAR check eventually confirmed the goal as Forest held on, despite Jarrod Bowen pulling a goal back for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Newcastle United, the Forest result changes very little this afternoon. If they win, they will qualify for the Champions League.

However, Forest’s win does mean that, should Howe’s side fail to get the job done today, then there is still a possibility that Newcastle United could finish 7th in the table. That would require them to lose today and against Everton next week, Forest to beat Chelsea on the final day of the season and for Newcastle’s goal difference to fall below Chelsea (they are currently three ahead of the Blues on GD).