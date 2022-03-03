The 22-year-old had his season-long loan at League Two side Port Vale cut short after suffering a double ligament tear in his ankle while in training.

Cass has now returned to Newcastle but is unlikely to feature again this season following the ‘freak injury’.

On Wednesday, the defender underwent surgery on his ankle to speed up the recovery process. And he provided an update on Instagram stating: “Op went well, back soon.”

Lewis Cass of Port Vale in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Hartlepool United at Vale Park on November 27, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Cass has had successful loan spells away from Newcastle over the past two seasons. Capable of playing at right-back or centre-back, the young defender helped Hartlepool United to promotion from the National League last season and went on to make 22 appearances for Port Vale in all competitions this campaign.

Following Cass’ injury back in January, Valiants manager Darrell Clarke said: "It's a real real blow for us and Lewis to be honest, it looks like he'll be going back to Newcastle for his rehab and we wish him well.

"He has been outstanding for us, he's served the club with massive credit, the fans loved him, I loved him and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Cass is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for Newcastle but was named on the bench for The Magpies’ FA Cup third round tie at Rochdale in January 2020.

But he is facing an uncertain future due to his injury and his contract set to expire in the summer.

