Newcastle United defender provides encouraging injury update after being ruled out for the rest of the season
Newcastle United defender Lewis Cass has posted that he will be ‘back soon’ following a successful operation on his ankle.
The 22-year-old had his season-long loan at League Two side Port Vale cut short after suffering a double ligament tear in his ankle while in training.
Cass has now returned to Newcastle but is unlikely to feature again this season following the ‘freak injury’.
On Wednesday, the defender underwent surgery on his ankle to speed up the recovery process. And he provided an update on Instagram stating: “Op went well, back soon.”
Read More
Cass has had successful loan spells away from Newcastle over the past two seasons. Capable of playing at right-back or centre-back, the young defender helped Hartlepool United to promotion from the National League last season and went on to make 22 appearances for Port Vale in all competitions this campaign.
Following Cass’ injury back in January, Valiants manager Darrell Clarke said: "It's a real real blow for us and Lewis to be honest, it looks like he'll be going back to Newcastle for his rehab and we wish him well.
"He has been outstanding for us, he's served the club with massive credit, the fans loved him, I loved him and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”
Cass is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for Newcastle but was named on the bench for The Magpies’ FA Cup third round tie at Rochdale in January 2020.
But he is facing an uncertain future due to his injury and his contract set to expire in the summer.