Searching for a third straight Premier League win, Eddie Howe has made two changes to The Magpies’ defence with Dan Burn and Javier Manquillo coming into the side in place of Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Targett.

Targett is unavailable to play against his parent club while Lacelles misses out due to illness.

In Lascelles’ absence, Kieran Trippier has passed a late fitness test following a calf injury and will lead the side out as captain.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The rest of the side has remained the same as the side that beat Everton 3-1 on Tuesday night with Bruno Guimaraes remaining on the bench.

There was also a place on the bench for Under-23s’ midfielder Lucas de Bolle.

NUFC XI: Dubravka; Trippier (C), Schar, Burn, Manquillo; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

NUFC subs: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, Bruno G, De Bolle

Here’s how fans reacted to the news…

@ZaraMayyRose: “Bruno isn’t starting because he needs time to adapt to the Premier League. Also he is probably the best option to bring on fresh when the other team get tired in the second half.”

@ManquilloSZN: "Bring Bruno on late in the game, up the De Bolle also.”

@SellersTonys: “Can't wait to see Bruno, we can hurt these, Leeds got 3 goals vs them, no reason why we shouldn't score today. Villa have some very dangerous players do going forward.”

@LloydArcher3: “Hopefully this lineup can do the exact same against Villa today that they did against Everton. Trippier captain has made it 10x better. Bring the 3 points in.”

