Newcastle United fans react to double blow ahead of Southampton as Bruno Guimaraes starts
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media following the announcement of Eddie Howe’s side to face Southampton.
Bruno Guimaraes is the only change from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton. The Brazilian replaces the injured Joelinton for his full United debut at St Mary’s.
Allan Saint-Maximin made his return to first team action from the bench at the weekend but is not available for the Southampton match due to illness. Matt Ritchie also returned from injury on the bench.
Howe is looking to extend his side’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine matches as they could potentially move 10 points clear of the relegation zone with victory tonight.
NEWCASTLE UNITED XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, Guimaraes, Murphy, Fraser, Wood.
Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff, De Bolle.
Here’s how fans reacted to the team news…
@Ginger_Pirlo: “Oh dear. No Joel or ASM at all. Go well Bruno.”
@NUFC_933: “Bruno sends a ball into Wood, BOOM! Wood scores.”
@DanLang12: “I'm concerned the best number 7 in the league is not in the squad? We can not be saving him for Chelsea as they are a free hit we need the win tonight.”
@ToonMouthTyne:Wonder if ASM is being eased back in slowly after 3 weeks out? Perhaps there was never any intention to give him 2 appearances in 5 days.”
@JamNUFC4: “Incoming Bruno screamer. Imagine the fumes from Ralph!”
@seancavens: “Great to see Bruno starting but huge loss not having Big Joe alongside him. Wonder what’s up? #NUFC still lads, go out there and wreck Ralph’s day.”