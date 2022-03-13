Following Thursday night’s 2-1 win at Southampton, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey dropped out due to illness while Emil Krafth and Ryan Fraser dropped to the bench.

In their place, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles and Miguel Almiron came into the side as Howe opted to change to a three centre-back formation for the first time since his first game in charge against Brentford.

Newcastle United's English midfielder Joe Willock celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium in London on February 26, 2022. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

There was a place for birthday boy Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench after missing the Southampton trip due to illness.

Here’s how Newcastle fans reacted to the team news…

@Magpie24_7: “I do question the formation. But in the past when I've done that the manager has been pretty useless. I have full faith Eddie has a plan here away to Chelsea so let's go full confidence HWTL!”

@Bigfrankchippa: “You sure that’s the right team?”

@Dale9Spencer: “He’s got us 9 unbeaten. I think it’s fair to say he knows what he’s doing. But obviously these Twitter accounts know better.”

@femalefanbase: “This is really, really interesting. Three at the back, wing backs, and runners for Wood's layoffs. I presume Willock and Joelinton are both injured. Fascinating to see if this comes off. A good chance for Bruno to show his class.”

@mattrose_11: “If that team beats Chelsea, give Howe manager of the decade.”

@liam_nufc03: “Why are people complaining about the team when most of our players are probably wrecked from Thursday?”

