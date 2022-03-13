Shock Newcastle United changes at Chelsea as Allan Saint-Maximin returns to squad
Eddie Howe has made four changes for Newcastle United’s visit Stamford Bridge.
Captain Jamaal Lascelles comes into the starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Chelsea along with Javier Manquillo, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron. Newcastle, 14 in the Premier League, are looking to extend a nine-game unbeaten run.
Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not involved because of illness, while Ryan Fraser drop down to the bench. Allan Saint-Maximin is on the bench after recovering from illness. Howe, United’s head coach, is fielding a back five for the first time since his first game in charge.
The fixture is the first to be staged at Stamford Bridge since Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s owner, was sanctioned by the Government in the wake of Russia’s invastion of Ukraine.
CHELSEA: Kepa; Rudiger, Jorginho, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Saul, Mount, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Almiron, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, Gayle, De Bolle.