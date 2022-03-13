Shock Newcastle United changes at Chelsea as Allan Saint-Maximin returns to squad

Eddie Howe has made four changes for Newcastle United’s visit Stamford Bridge.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 1:33 pm

Captain Jamaal Lascelles comes into the starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Chelsea along with Javier Manquillo, Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron. Newcastle, 14 in the Premier League, are looking to extend a nine-game unbeaten run.

Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock are not involved because of illness, while Ryan Fraser drop down to the bench. Allan Saint-Maximin is on the bench after recovering from illness. Howe, United’s head coach, is fielding a back five for the first time since his first game in charge.

The fixture is the first to be staged at Stamford Bridge since Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s owner, was sanctioned by the Government in the wake of Russia’s invastion of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CHELSEA: Kepa; Rudiger, Jorginho, Sarr; Azpilicueta, Saul, Mount, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Ziyech.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Almiron, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Gayle, Gayle, De Bolle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley arrives at Stamford Bridge.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Eddie HoweAllan Saint-MaximinJamaal LascellesChelseaStamford Bridge