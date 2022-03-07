The 24-year-old is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford after growing frustrated with a lack of game time under Ralf Rangnick.

Should the 46 time England international choose to leave Manchester United – a club he has made just shy of 300 appearances for since breaking onto the scene as an 18-year-old – Newcastle are the bookmaker’s favourites to be his next club.

Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (L) looks to play a pass during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Magpies have been linked with countless players following October’s takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October.

At odds of 4/1 with Betfair, Newcastle are the clear favourites to sign Rashford this summer. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are next at 6/1 while European giants Inter Milan, Barcelona and Juventus are priced at 8/1, 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.

