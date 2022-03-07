Newcastle United favourites to sign Marcus Rashford as forward considers Manchester United future
Newcastle United have emerged as the favourites to sign Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford this summer.
The 24-year-old is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford after growing frustrated with a lack of game time under Ralf Rangnick.
Should the 46 time England international choose to leave Manchester United – a club he has made just shy of 300 appearances for since breaking onto the scene as an 18-year-old – Newcastle are the bookmaker’s favourites to be his next club.
The Magpies have been linked with countless players following October’s takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media back in October.
At odds of 4/1 with Betfair, Newcastle are the clear favourites to sign Rashford this summer. Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are next at 6/1 while European giants Inter Milan, Barcelona and Juventus are priced at 8/1, 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.