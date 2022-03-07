The England international is currently sidelined and on crutches after fracturing his fifth metatarsal on his left foot in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Villa at St James’s Park last month.

Thankfully Trippier’s right foot was okay as he scored the only goal of the game from a free-kick after 35 minutes before being forced off early in the second half.

But the injury warning signs were there well before his withdrawal.

“To be honest, I felt a pain under my foot about 10 minutes into the [Aston Villa] game,” Trippier admitted on the True Geordie Podcast.

“I was thinking I must have been stamped on and it was getting worse, the pain, so the free-kick comes and I'm taking that but at half-time I was still struggling.

“I thought I'd give it the second half to see how it is but it was that painful I had to come off. I went for a scan and realised I'd broken my foot so I think when I first felt the pain meant I must have done it early in the game.”

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United arrives to the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite his injury, Trippier has remained involved with the Newcastle squad, attending games and playing a key role in the dressing room.

And the 31-year-old is positive about his return.

“I'm feeling good,” he said. “Obviously disappointed with the injury because of the start I had at Newcastle, I was going through a good moment but these things happen, I'm positive about the injury. It's just about fighting and getting fit because I want to be back on the pitch and hopefully that's soon.

“It was my fifth metatarsal, there was a fracture in there so I had to have surgery, I had to have a bolt [put] in it. The surgeon is happy, my physios are happy which makes me a lot better.

Newcastle full back Kieran Trippier (l) scores the winning goal from a free kick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“[The timescale] is different, some players have been six weeks, some players have been eight weeks, 10 weeks but it's about the individual. For me now it's about supporting the lads and getting points on the board.

“You don't want to rush any injury back but I've got the right people around me with my physios at the club and the manager.”

Newcastle full back Kieran Trippier sits down on the turf before leaving the field with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James Park on February 13, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

