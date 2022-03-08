The 32-year-old has been recovering from a knee injury in recent weeks and hasn’t featured since Newcastle’s 1-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Cambridge United on January 8.

The Magpies haven’t lost a match since then and have climbed up to 14th in the Premier League table with five wins in their last six matches.

As Eddie Howe looks to continue his side’s impressive form at St Mary’s, he was handed a fitness boost with Ritchie back involved in full training.

Training ground photos suggested that Newcastle have a near fully fit squad to choose from ahead of the Southampton trip. Of the players in United’s 25-man squad, only Federico Fernandez and the injured Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier weren’t pictured.

Fernandez wasn’t in the squad for the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday and is yet to start a competitive match under Eddie Howe.

Last week, the Newcastle head coach was hopeful to see Ritchie back in training ahead of the Southampton game with the view to getting back on the bench in the coming games.

He said in his pre-match press conference: “Matty is doing really well. He’s had a period where he has been away and come back. We hope he will train maybe next week.

“I think once he trains he’ll be up to speed quite quickly because he’s been able to maintain his fitness.”

