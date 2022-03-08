After failing to win any of their opening 14 Premier League matches, Newcastle finally won at the 15th attempt against Burnley back in December.

Afterwards, Eddie Howe and his players grouped together for a team photo in the dressing room which was initially posted on social media by defender Fabian Schar.

The photo garnered plenty of attention from supporters and the media with some rival fans and pundits questioning why a team who still sat 19th in the Premier League table were celebrating in such a manner.

But little did they know, Howe was harnessing something special at Newcastle. Now the side have won five out of their last six matches, sit 14th in the table and seven points above the relegation zone following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

After the win, a photo showing the United squad and staff celebrating was posted right on cue.

The idea to take a team photo was born out of a tradition Howe had at AFC Bournemouth.

“It is something we do to foster the enjoyment of winning,” Howe explained. “That sounds silly but you have to enjoy these moments because they are rare.

"It is something we did way back in the Bournemouth days without the press taking too much interest back then. It is just part of the culture we are trying to create here.

"We are in it together, players, staff, injured players, fit players, subs, everyone plays a huge role.

"We are all in, not just 11 players. We are just trying to recognise that moment in time because we all get old very quickly – we’ve just had that memory of that game and it’s something to look back on.”

Howe added: “You enjoy the moments when you win the game. But my mind is already on Southampton [on Thursday, 7:30pm kick-off].

"I am really pleased for everyone connected to the club. To see the supporters enjoying themselves and happy with the team, that means everything to me.”

