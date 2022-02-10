The Magpies are four games unbeaten in the Premier League and will be looking to capitalise on their stellar performance against Everton in midweek, however, the squad has had a few key injuries to contend with in recent weeks.
They also have a few longer term injuries to contend with as Eddie Howe looks to keep United in the Premier League. Newcastle sit outside the relegation zone but are just one point ahead of Norwich City.
New signing Matt Targett made his full debut in midweek however he will be ineligible to face his parent club on Sunday. Bruno Guimaraes made a fleeting appearance on Tuesday night whilst Dan Burn still waits for his Newcastle debut.
Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news affecting Newcastle United ahead of the clash with Aston Villa:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
1. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return but he should be back in contention for the last few games of the season.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Matt Targett - ineligible
Targett will not be feature on Sunday as Premier League rules state he cannot play against his parent club.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Federico Fernandez - thigh
The centre-back suffered an injury just before Christmas and is yet to feature since. He travelled to Saudi Arabia and took part in some light training but is still expected to be out for some time yet.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Paul Dummett - fatigue
Paul Dummett was also taken off against Leeds with Eddie Howe explaining 'fatigue' as the reason why. The defender has had his injury issues this season and made just appearances. He didn't feature in the friendly match in Saudi Arabia and has missed some training last week. Matt Targett will not feature at the weekend and so Dummett may be required to fill the vacant left-back slot.
Photo: Stu Forster