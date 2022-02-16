The Magpies are five games unbeaten in the Premier League and are four points clear of the relegation zone. That gap will be temporarily extended to seven points if Eddie Howe's side manage to win at The London Stadium in the early kick-off match.
But the Newcastle head coach still has a few fitness concerns with right-back Kieran Trippier facing an extended spell on the sidelines after fracturing his fifth metatarsal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa, in which he scored the winning goal.
Javier Manquillo is also likely to miss the trip with an ankle ligament injury.
Matt Targett is back in contention and Jamaal Lascelles is also expected to return after missing last weekend due to illness. Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes is still waiting to make his full Newcastle debut.
1. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting it could still be another couple of months out yet.
2. Federico Fernandez - thigh
The centre-back suffered an injury just before Christmas and is yet to feature since. He travelled to Saudi Arabia and took part in some light training. Eddie Howe says he is 'making good progress'.
3. Matt Ritchie - knee
Ritchie hasn't been seen in training or match action since Eddie Howe said the 32-year-old had an issue with his knee ahead of the Leeds match and the Newcastle boss has since described his injury as a 'longer term' one.
4. Kieran Trippier - foot
After scoring two free-kicks in as many games, Newcastle are now set for an extended period without the influential right-back. The 31-year-old fractured his fifth metatarsal after being stamped on in Sunday's win against Aston Villa and wast spotted with crutches and a protective boot following an x-ray. We may not see him in competitive action again until April providing his rehab goes smoothly.
