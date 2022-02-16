1. Callum Wilson - calf

Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return with Eddie Howe suggesting it could still be another couple of months out yet.

Photo: Ian MacNicol