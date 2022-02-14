Kieran Trippier fractured the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot and faces a long injury lay-off.
This news will come as a major blow to Eddie Howe who has seen his side collect ten points from their last four Premier League games, a run that has helped catapult United out of the relegation zone who currently find themselves in 17th and four points above Norwich City
New signing Matt Targett made his full debut against Everton whilst Dan Burn played a pivotal role in helping to secure victory against Villa on Sunday. Bruno Guimaraes has made fleeting appearances as a substitute in games against the Toffees and Villa.
Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news affecting Newcastle United ahead of the clash with West Ham:
1. Callum Wilson - calf
Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return but he should be back in contention for the last few games of the season.
2. Javier Manquillo
Manquillo suffered what's believed to be a 'ligament problem' during the first-half on Sunday. It's unlikely that he will be fit enough to face West Ham at the weekend and it is too early to put a time-frame on his potential return.
3. Isaac Hayden - knee
The midfielder picked up a serious knee injury in December and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season having been left out of Newcastle's 25-man squad as a result.
4. Paul Dummett
Dummett returned to the bench against Aston Villa but was introduced into the action earlier than anticipated following Javi Manquillo's injury on the stroke of half-time. Building match-fitness will be key for the defender who is just returning following a long injury lay-off.
