Newcastle United are hoping for no fresh injury issues ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle won 1-0 at West Ham United on Monday night with Bruno Guimaraes scoring the only goal of the match. Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope both went down during the match but were able to see out 90 minutes while Alexander Isak was withdrawn in the closing stages for the second match running.

Newcastle have been dealt a number of blows in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final with Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles out injured while Anthony Gordon is suspended for the match. Any further problems would come as a real blow to Eddie Howe’s already depleted squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Newcastle head coach provided an update on his side’s fitness following the win at the London Stadium.

“No [injuries], we're hopeful that we've got a clean bill of health,” Howe said. “I don't think you ever quite know until the next day or two, but at the moment I think we look okay.”

Explaining Isak’s substitution, Howe added: “Yes, I didn't take him off with an injury. I took him off because I thought he was tiring. But no issues that I'm aware of.”

The Magpies also got through the match without any sendings off this time around. So, barring any late injury blows this week, Newcastle’s squad for the trip to West Ham will likely be the same as the trip to Wembley on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe looks ahead to Carabao Cup final v Liverpool

When asked about the final, Howe said: “The only focus was on today. Of course, the players will have Sunday on their mind. We have a clean bill of health – touch wood

“These games, we learned this last time can be quite a long wait, everyone talking about it but you have massive games ahead. Pleased it's here, hopefully we can perform well."

Bruno Guimaraes wants Newcastle United to bounce back and silence the ‘doubters’

Newcastle club captain Guimaraes is set to lead the side out at Wembley having tasted defeat two years ago in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

“I think it is massive for the club’s history, and we want to be part of it,” he said. “We know were going to play against one of the best teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title [League Cup].

“We have seen people - doubters. We are focusing on ourselves. Missing Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman is not good for us, but to have players who can play well. Today we showed we have a strong squad.”

“I believe that we can win. A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world. Our midfield has been our strength."