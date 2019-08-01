NUFC keeper pens new deal amid Arsenal & Celtic interest
Newcastle United keeper Freddie Woodman has penned a one-year extension after confirming a loan switch to the Championship.
The 22-year-old endured a frustrating 2018/19 with a loan deal away from the club blocked by the powers that be.
But, having put pen to paper, Newcastle gave the green light for the England youth international to head to Swansea City on a season-long loan.
A statement confirming the news of the club website states: “Freddie Woodman has signed a contract extension – and will spend the 2019/20 season on loan at Swansea City.
“He will now link up with Championship side Swansea, who begin their campaign with a home game against Hull City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
“England Under-21 stopper Woodman has made four appearances for the Magpies to date, including three last term in the Emirates FA Cup.”
Woodman’s new deal takes his contract to the summer of 2021.