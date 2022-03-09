The Magpies currently sit 14th in the Premier League table following an impressive run of form under Eddie Howe meanwhile Southampton – who have been in good form themselves since the turn of the year – sit eight points ahead in 9th.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side will be keen to bounce back from a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday. Defender Mohammed Salisu missed the match with a hamstring injury and remains a doubt for the hosting of Newcastle.

The Ghanaian defender has been in fine form for Southampton this season and was reportedly eyed by Newcastle as a potential centre-back signing back in January. Ultimately nothing materialised on that front as The Magpies brought in Dan Burn to bolster the heart of their defence.

Salisu’s injury is potentially a significant blow for Southampton should he be out for an extended period. He has missed just two Premier League matches so far this season but those games have seen Southampton concede seven goals without reply.

Salisu was absent for the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in December before missing the heavy defeat at Villa at the weekend.

When asked if the 22-year-old will be available for the match against Newcastle, Hasenhuttl gave a vague response.

"I don't know, we will have a look," he said. "He is an important defender for us, this is no question.

"But also when we went to a back three [against Aston Villa], we conceded two goals, so this was not good enough defensively."

Salisu has since been seen in training for Southampton ahead of Thursday’s match but it remains unclear whether he will be fit enough to start.

Kyle Walker-Peters didn’t start against Villa due to a hamstring problem but did come off the bench during the match.

Meanwhile forward Moi Elyounoussi remains a doubt having missed the Southampton match with a heel issue.

Hasenhuttl will be speaking to the media on Wednesday to provide further injury and team news updates ahead of Thursday’s game.

