The Magpies drew with Manchester United and Watford before picking up three consecutive wins against Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa. A draw at West Ham United stopped the streak of victories but Eddie Howe’s side returned to winning ways at Brentford over the weekend.
The run has seen United climb from 19th to 14th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.
Newcastle have now gone on their longest winless run and longest unbeaten run in over a decade, all in the same season. A fact that epitomises the club’s turnaround under Howe.
Here we look at Newcastle’s longest unbeaten runs in the Premier League over the course of the same season. We won’t be including the 11 or 17 game unbeaten streaks in the Championship in 2016-17 and 2009-10 respectively, only Premier League matches since the club were promoted in 1993.
1. 2021-22: 7 games
The Magpies' 2-0 win at Brentford means they are currently on their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League in over a decade. Four wins and three draws has seen Eddie Howe's side climb up the table but the turnaround is made even more impressive due to the fact United had won just one game all season prior to the run. Hopefully it can be extended further against Brighton this weekend.
2. 2007-08: 7 games
A run of four wins and three draws at the back end of the 2007-08 campaign under Kevin Keegan saw Newcastle comfortably secure Premier League safety. The run included big wins over Tottenham Hotspur, Reading and local rivals Sunderland.
3. 2005-06: 7 games
The end of the 2005-06 season saw Newcastle end the season in emphatic fashion to claim a seventh placed finish under Glenn Roeder, who sadly passed away a year ago today. The Magpies' end to the season saw them win six and draw one of their final seven matches, including a final day win against Chelsea at St James's Park.
4. 1993-94: 8 matches
Newcastle's first ever season in the Premier League was one to remember as they ended the campaign in third following a strong end to the season. It remains the highest finish of any newly promoted side in the Premier League era. Between February and April, Kevin Keegan's side went on an eight game unbeaten run which included a run of six straight wins followed by two draws. The run was ended by a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City.
