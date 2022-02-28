1. 2021-22: 7 games

The Magpies' 2-0 win at Brentford means they are currently on their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League in over a decade. Four wins and three draws has seen Eddie Howe's side climb up the table but the turnaround is made even more impressive due to the fact United had won just one game all season prior to the run. Hopefully it can be extended further against Brighton this weekend.

Photo: Luke Walker