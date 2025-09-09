Next Nottingham Forest manager: Nuno Espirito Santo has left the City Ground with a host of familiar names being linked with taking over from him.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Forest have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo as manager. The former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss guided Forest back into European competition last season after helping them to avoid relegation the year prior after replacing Steve Cooper in the role.

Despite performing above expectations last season, a reported falling out between himself and Edu Gaspar, a man brought in by owner Evangelos Marinakis to oversee his group of football clubs, led to Espirito Santo revealing that communication between himself and the ownership at Forest had broken down last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After remaining in his post until the international break, Forest revealed in the very early hours of Tuesday morning that Espirito Santo would be leaving his role as manager. A club statement read: ‘Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

‘The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.’

Next Nottingham Forest manager

The search for his replacement at the City Ground now begins and Forest will be desperate to get a new man in situ before a busy few weeks of football commences. A clash against Arsenal awaits on Saturday lunchtime when the Premier League returns, before they play Swansea City in the Carabao Cup.

Winnable games against Burnley and Sunderland round-off September in the league with matches against Real Betis and FC Midtjylland to play in the Europa League before Forest travel to St James’ Park for a meeting with Newcastle United on Sunday 5 October. Espirito Santo, memorably, got his career as Forest manager off to a stunning start on Tyneside when he watched on as a Chris Wood hat-trick against his former side earned a struggling Forest side a 3-1 win on Boxing Day 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been inserted as the early favourite to become the new man in the City Ground dugout. Postecoglou left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the summer despite guiding Spurs to their first major trophy in over 15 years when they were victorious in May’s Europa League final.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Jose Mourinho, a man who has long been linked with the Newcastle United job due to his connections with Sir Bobby Robson, has also been named as Espirito Santo’s potential successor. Mourinho left Fenerbahce last month after failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has also been linked with the vacancy. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola could also be someone that Forest consider.

The Cherries will host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday 21 September and after a summer of upheaval which saw them lose a clutch of key players, will be desperate to keep hold of their manager. Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has also been named among the potential contenders for the role.