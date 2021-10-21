Nuno Espirto Santo reveals his 'sadness' at Steve Bruce's Newcastle United dismissal

Bruce yesterday left the club by “mutual consent” following a 3-2 Premier eague defeat to Nuno’s Tottenham Hotspur team at St James’s Park on Sunday.

The 60-year-old suggested in a Daily Telegraph interview that he will now retire, but Nuno says he still has a “lot to give the game”.

“It’s always sad when someone loses their job,” said Bruce. “We have known each other a while after arriving in the Championship, the derbies against Villa. It’s very bad news. I hope he doesn’t retire. He still has a lot to give to the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is very hard to leave the game. Like Steve, like myself, we started as football players. When I think about me, I don’t know what else I could do in life, and I think that’s the same for Steve. It’s a hard decision, for sure."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Steve Bruce at St James's Park on Sunday.