Nuno Espirto Santo reveals his 'sadness' at Steve Bruce's Newcastle United dismissal
Nuno Espirto Santo’s urged Steve Bruce not to walk away from the game after his departure at Newcastle United.
Bruce yesterday left the club by “mutual consent” following a 3-2 Premier eague defeat to Nuno’s Tottenham Hotspur team at St James’s Park on Sunday.
The 60-year-old suggested in a Daily Telegraph interview that he will now retire, but Nuno says he still has a “lot to give the game”.
“It’s always sad when someone loses their job,” said Bruce. “We have known each other a while after arriving in the Championship, the derbies against Villa. It’s very bad news. I hope he doesn’t retire. He still has a lot to give to the game.
"It is very hard to leave the game. Like Steve, like myself, we started as football players. When I think about me, I don’t know what else I could do in life, and I think that’s the same for Steve. It’s a hard decision, for sure."