Alexander Isak was named the North East Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year on Sunday evening.

It comes after the Newcastle striker scored his 22nd goal of the season in the 2-1 FA Cup fifth-round defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park. Isak was withdrawn prior to extra-time and moments after Anthony Gordon, who was named runner-up to Isak in the award, was sent off for lashing out at Jan Paul van Hecke.

Gordon is now set to miss the Carabao Cup final due to suspension. While Isak’s withdrawal was played down by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe after the match, the striker was not present at Ramside Hall to collect his Footballer of the Year award.

Instead, Howe and Newcastle coach Simon Weatherstone accepted the award on his behalf. Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Dan Burn was at the luxury Durham hotel to collect his North East FWA Personality of the Year award.

A statement issued by the FWA about Isak’s award win read: “Sweden international Isak is the 45th winner the senior men’s awards and the unanimous choice of the region’s football writers, ahead of Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon in second and Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath in third.

“He succeeds team-mate Kieran Trippier and is the fourth Newcastle player in a row to win the award since Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson picked it up in 2020.”

Prior to Trippier winning the award last year, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won the award for 2022 and Allan Saint-Maximin was named North East FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021.

Isak has since scored 50 Premier League goals for Newcastle in 76 appearances. His penalty against Brighton in the FA Cup was his 57th goal for the club in all competitions.

If he features in Newcastle’s next two matches, his 100th game for the club will be the 2024 Carabao Cup final.

Is Alexander Isak injured for Newcastle United?

Isak’s absence from the FWA evening is understood not to be down to any injury. However, he was a doubt for the Brighton match after missing the midweek game against Liverpool due to a groin issue.

But the striker was deemed fit to play and played 87 minutes before being replaced by Callum Wilson.

Explaining the substitution, Howe said: “Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off.

“I don't think there's a problem there. But as I said before the game, if he was fit he would play today, knowing the importance of today's game and fingers crossed he's okay.”

Newcastle’s exit from the FA Cup means the Wembley trip on March 16 is the club’s last chance of silverware this season. The Magpies have never won the League Cup previously and face holders and Premier League leaders Liverpool with the task of ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

With Gordon set to miss the game and another important player in Lewis Hall a doubt with an ankle injury, Isak’s presence at Wembley will play a big role in Newcastle’s chances of success. The striker has scored three goals in five games against Liverpool for Newcastle.