‘Official’ - Newcastle United confirm launch of new The Mags membership scheme

Newcastle United have launched a new membership scheme for supporters ahead of the forthcoming Premier League campaign.

Newcastle United have launched their new ‘The Mags Official Membership’ scheme to supporters. Supporters have the opportunity to purchase memberships on two levels, whilst a Junior Mags membership is also available for younger fans.

The Mags membership costs £37 whilst The Mags+ will cost £47. Junior Mags memberships have been priced at £20.

Benefits for The Mags memberships include access to ballots for tickets to home games at St James’ Park, as well as discounts on food and drink on matchdays, stadium tours and purchases at Shearer’s bar on non-match days.

The Mags+ membership includes all the benefits of The Mags membership, but include free streaming access of two pre-season friendlies, priority ticket window for events at St James’ Park and the chance to win ‘money can’t buy’ experiences with club players and legends.

Season ticket holders automatically receive The Mags membership with their season ticket, but don’t have the chance to enter ballots for home games. They can access the ballot by paying an extra £10 to upgrade their membership to The Mags+ scheme. Junior season ticket holders have been automatically enrolled into the Junior Mags scheme.

Demand for match tickets has sky-rocketed following the takeover of the club with Newcastle United introducing a ballot system for home games last season. That is set to continue next campaign and the club have revealed that further details surrounding ballots will be announced in due course.