Newcastle United’s latest accounts have confirmed the club’s intention to develop St James’ Park and the training ground.

The official club accounts confirmed that £16.4million was invested into ‘tangible fixed asset additions’ during the 2023-24 season which included £4million invested to improve the hospitality lounges at St James’ Park and £6.1million into the construction of the St James’ STACK as well as improvement works at the stadium, training ground and academy.

But big questions remain over the future of St James’ Park with Newcastle chief operating officer Brad Miller stating that an update would be provided by the club in ‘early 2025’. Now we’re in March, Newcastle’s accounts have confirmed the process regarding the ‘potential enhancement or expansion of St James’ Park’ is still ongoing.

The document also confirms that work has started regarding the next step regarding Newcastle’s training ground. The club have invested significantly into the current Darsley Park Training Centre since the takeover but there has been talk of a new training facility being constructed elsewhere.

Newcastle’s financial statements read: “The Group is continuing to explore a range of options in relation to potential enhancement or expansion of St James' Park or the development of a new stadium.

“Work is also being undertaken to determine the preferred way forward in relation to the Clubs' training infrastructure. The Group opened its new Fanzone 'St James' Park STACK presented by Sela' in August 2024 and trading has been strong.”

The document added: “In addition, the Club has also undertaken large-scale in-person and online fans forums to update the fan base on Club developments as well as numerous smaller consultations with fan groups in a variety of ways, including in person workshops on a range of issues as well as online meetings and broader consultations.

“The Club undertook a major consultation on the future of St James Park with CAA Icon undertaking a survey of attitudes and interest which received over 18,000 responses from the Club’s Fans. This consultation is informing the Club's initial review of its strategic options.”

The report was approved and signed by Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan on January 16, 2025.

Newcastle United’s 2023-24 financial results

The club's loss after tax was £11.1million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2024. A significant decrease from the previous year’s loss of £71.8million due to increased revenue and decreased investment into the first-team squad.

Newcastle's revenue increased from £250.3million to £320.3million ‘with significant increases across the majority of the main revenue streams.’

Newcastle made £69.8million profit on the disposal of players’ and staff registrations through the sales of Elliot Anderson, Yankuba Minteh and Allan Saint-Maximin during the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle made £29.8million from competing in the Champions League plus any additional matchday, broadcasting and commercial revenue.

The club’s commercial income increased from £43.9million to £83.6million with ‘new and enhanced deals’ with the likes of Sela, Noon, Fenwick, InPost and Adidas all contributing. The ‘We Are Newcastle United’ documentary on Amazon Prime also contributed to the increased commercial income.