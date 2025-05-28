Eddie Howe reveals 'elite' plan as Newcastle United make summer transfer decision

Eddie Howe has spoken about Newcastle United's plans for the summer transfer window as the Magpies prepare for life in the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has given an insight into Newcastle United’s stance on pursuing ‘established and world class’ players during the summer transfer window as the Magpies boss looks to kickstart his plans for another exciting season at St James Park.

Confidence is high after United ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware in March with their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool and followed up that historic achievement by securing a spot in next season’s Champions League with a fifth placed finish in the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another potentially pivotal summer of recruitment lies in wait and it remains to be seen what impact the surprise departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell will have on any transfer plans that have been put in place in recent weeks.

Howe has held discussions with Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan since a historic season came to a close with a home loss against Everton at the weekend and has already stressed the need for United to act with speed and dynamism in the transfer market as they look to boost their squad in a bid to cope with the increased demands placed upon them by Champions League football.

The signings of the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman appear to be the blueprint the Magpies will follow as they look to bring in potentially world class stars after Howe admitted PSR regulations and sizeable transfer fee and wage demands would mean any deal for an established star would be ‘difficult’.

Speaking after Sunday’s defeat at St James Park, Howe said: “If he (a potential target) is already established, I think the wages and the financial package become difficult for us, speaking honestly. So as much as we would want (to bring in an established player) and it’s much easier for me to bring in a ready-made and established world-class player, I don’t think we’ve done that since I’ve been here because we haven’t been able to do it financially. We are not in the position of the other clubs, we have to bring them in and try and make them that (established). I don’t envisage that changes because of the PSR restraints on us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we crave that”

Newcastle United player Alexander Isak celebrates with the trophy after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

With a first major trophy of his career now secured in the form of the Carabao Cup and a second Champions League campaign in three seasons lying in wait, Howe was asked to consider whether his side could be considered as one of the elite of English football. However the Magpies boss stressed becoming an established member of those challenging for major honours on a regular basis was something he ‘craves’ rather than something he already feels has been achieved.

The Magpies boss said: “I don’t know how you classify it really. That’s what we want to be, that’s what we are desperate to continue to be and I think that if I answer that with a definitive yes, I’m not sure that’s why. I’ll let you judge that. But I think we crave that, we want that and my summer will be focused purely on trying and make us better and stronger for every challenge we face.”