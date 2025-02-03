Tottenham Hotspur have made a major move in the dying embers of the winter transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel on a loan deal until the end of the season. Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table ahead of the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting against Liverpool on Thursday night.

Despite their lowly position in the table and having a move for Tel seemingly hit a brick wall earlier in the window, Spurs confirmed their capture of the highly-rated 19-year-old just after the 11pm deadline had passed. Tel had been linked with Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United among others this month, but will instead spend the remainder of the campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Spurs having an option to make his loan into a permanent stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to X to confirm the deal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Mathys Tel and Tottenham, official.’

Spurs, meanwhile, confirmed the move with a club statement which read: ‘We are delighted to announce the signing of Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich, subject to international clearance and work permit.

‘The France Under-21 international will join the Club on loan until the end of the 2024/25 season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. He will wear the number 11 shirt.’

Spurs hold a 1-0 lead over Liverpool heading into their second-leg meeting later this week and know that if they avoid defeat at Anfield then they will qualify for the Carabao Cup final. Their north London rivals Arsenal face Newcastle United at St James’ Park a day earlier, meanwhile, with the Magpies holding a 2-0 advantage from their first-leg meeting.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United face nervous 7-day wait amid Kieran Trippier transfer links