Newcastle United have just a number of hours to conclude their transfer business - whilst other clubs in Europe have another seven days.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United look like ending another winter transfer window without a senior signing. Deadline day on Tyneside seems to mostly be about who will leave St James’ Park as the club look to boost their transfer kitty ahead of the summer window.

Miguel Almiron has already left, whilst Lloyd Kelly’s move to Juventus is progressing, with the Magpies set to net around £30m for the pair. Kieran Trippier has also been linked with a move away from the club, with Galatasaray credited with an interest in the former Spurs man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves’ Mario Lemina has also been linked with a move to the Turkish giants - with both clubs potentially having to wait a little longer to secure the futures of those two players. Here, we take a look at why:

When does the January transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm tonight for English and Scottish clubs. Newcastle United, therefore, have just a number of hours to conclude any business they want to do.

This date was picked to run in-line with Europe’s biggest leagues with the respective transfer windows in France, Germany, Italy and Spain all ending today.

Why the Turkish transfer window is different…

Despite Europe’s biggest leagues all closing their winter transfer window today, Turkish clubs have more than a week to complete any business they need to do. The Turkish transfer window closes on Tuesday 11 February, meaning that clubs in Turkey have a week longer than most of their European counterparts to complete their transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will that impact Newcastle United?

In all, it’s very unlikely that the Magpies will be impacted too greatly by the extended Turkish transfer window. Whilst Turkish clubs do have the option to sign players, they of course need to convince selling clubs into selling - something that will be very hard to do when they are not able to replace the sold player themselves.

In Trippier’s case, Galatasaray would be free to submit a bid for the defender and could sign him right up until next Tuesday’s deadline. However, Newcastle are under no obligation to sell the former England international and would be very reluctant to do so without being able to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Despite having both Tino Livramento and Emil Krafth as back-up options for Trippier, it isn’t just his on-field impact that the club will have to replace if and when Trippier’s time at St James’ Park comes to an end. He remains a very important voice in the changing room, is part of the club’s leadership group alongside Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy and will be an experienced head that the group rely on going forward, particularly in their hunt for silverware and push for European qualification.

However, with that all said, for as long as the Turkish transfer window remains open, the threat of Galatasaray submitting an offer that is ‘too good to turn down’ is still a possibility.

Your next Newcastle United read: Newcastle United forced into £59m transfer ‘gamble’