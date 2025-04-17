Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Glasner has admitted his Crystal Palace side ‘couldn’t deal’ with Newcastle United on Wednesday night as they were beaten 5-0 at St James’ Park.

A breathless end to the first-half saw Palace go from within a penalty kick of tying up the score to heading into the break four goals down. Eberechi Eze’s missed penalty proved to be a very costly one wben Marc Guehi turned the ball beyond his own goalkeeper to score his second own goal against the Magpies this season,

Strikes from Harvey Barnes and Fabian Schar ensured that the Eagles, who suffered their first away league loss since October at the weekend, would end the week with two defeats on the road, conceding ten in the process. Glasner’s side were forced to endure a tough night in the north east, with the Austrian admitting that his side were simply unable to deal with their relentless hosts.

Oliver Glasner’s Newcastle United verdict

Speaking to BBC following the game, Glasner praised the efforts of Jason Tindall’s side, but bemoaned the errors his team made: "I think Newcastle were excellent and have showed this in the last few weeks. We couldn't deal with their intensity and directness and pace. When we had the situation to get into the game it didn't work. There are some days where nothing works, and at the same time everything worked for Newcastle.

"Sometimes it's better to not be too analytical and you have to just throw it in the bin. This is what we'll do today.

"We can analyse all the goals, but if you make mistakes on top it's difficult in a game against Newcastle, especially when their shape is so good.

"Sometimes you don't have the right answer. We've changed nothing but things aren't working anymore. We have to be very honest. We're Crystal Palace and if we don't perform at our top level, Newcastle and Manchester City are better than us.

"We wanted to at least draw the second half but we didn't achieve it. This influences the next games. We were a bit better. Again, it doesn't help. We don't get any points from this game.

"Maybe it's good for us getting one step back. Now we'll focus on the basics and remember what made us so strong. Now is not the time to point fingers. We'll just look in the mirror and I'll see what I can change a little bit."

Newcastle United move third in the Premier League table

Whilst Palace were forced to lick their wounds as they made the long trip back to the capital, Newcastle United were jubilant as they ended the day sat third in the Premier League table. Two wins in four days, their fifth and sixth successive victories in all competitions, have given Newcastle United the best possible platform to secure Champions League qualification.

Whilst they do face a really tough test against Aston Villa on Saturday evening, they will head to Villa Park full of confidence that they can secure a result against one of their direct European rivals. A draw on Saturday would ensure their five-point lead over the Villains remains intact, whilst a win would see that increase to eight points with just five matches of the season remaining.