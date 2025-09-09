Newcastle United latest news: Here is where Newcastle United, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Leeds United & co have been predicted to finish in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United have begun the season with two points from their first three Premier League matches. Not having a senior recognised striker to pick from in August severely hampered their start to the campaign and ensured that they would enter September without a win.

With games against Wolves, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to come before the next international break, the schedule facing Eddie Howe and his side doesn’t seem to be getting much easier anytime soon. Although they were able to sign two new strikers in the final days of the window, the departure of Alexander Isak means it may take time for their attacking players to get into rhythm and begin delivering goals and points.

With Champions League and Carabao Cup matches to play before the end of September as well, Newcastle United know they need to hit the ground running at some point to ensure they do not lose too much ground on their rivals in the race for European qualification at the end of the season.

The Magpies currently find themselves sat 17th in the Premier League table and outside of the relegation zone by virtue of only goal difference. The three promoted teams, meanwhile, have all registered at least one win each this season with local rivals Sunderland, thanks to a very late winner against Brentford last time out, sat 6th in the table having taken six points from their first three outings.

But will Sunderland be able to stay there as the season progresses? Will Newcastle United be able to recover from their slow start and mount another tilt at qualifying for Europe?

Premier League predicted table - according to OPTA

To discover where Newcastle United and all their Premier League rivals have been predicted to finish this season, we have taken data provided by stats experts OPTA to see where all 20 Premier League teams will finish this season and what the stats suggest their expected points haul will be once every club has played 38 games this season.

1) Liverpool - expected points = 79.11

2) Arsenal - expected points = 73.04

3) Chelsea - expected points = 66.80

4) Manchester City - expected points = 64.26

5) Crystal Palace - expected points = 60.52

6) Newcastle United - expected points = 57.23

7) Brighton and Hove Albion - expected points = 54.46

8) AFC Bournemouth - expected points = 54.30

9) Aston Villa - expected points = 52.89

10) Tottenham Hotspur - expected points = 52.23

11) Everton - expected points = 51.70

12) Brentford - expected points = 48.58

13) Manchester United - expected points = 48.53

14) Nottingham Forest - expected points = 48.50

15) Fulham - expected points = 45.70

16) West Ham - expected points = 42.77

17) Leeds United - expected points = 38.93

18) Wolves - expected points = 36.67

19) Burnley - expected points = 36.37

20) Sunderland - expected points = 35.82