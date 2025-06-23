Newcastle United striker William Osula shone for Denmark in the Under-21s European Championships in Slovakia this month.

Osula scored three goals and assisted another to help Denmark progress out of the group and set up a quarter-final clash with France Under-21s.

The 21-year-old started for Denmark against France as the match got off to a fine start. Clement Bischoff put Denmark in front early on before Djaoui Cisse equalised just before half-time.

Denmark went back in front shortly after the restart with Oliver Sorensen making it 2-1. Osula was then substituted on the hour mark, with his country having one foot in the semi-final.

Late heartbreak for William Osula and Denmark

Denmark held onto their lead heading into the final six minutes of normal time. Osula was helpless as he watched on from the bench as France scored a quickfire double through Quentin Merlin and Mathys Tel to turn the game on its head late on.

It was a heartbreaking exit for Denmark as France progressed to face Germany in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Tino Livramento and England Under-21s will face the Netherlands after beating Spain 3-1 over the weekend.

William Osula catches the eye ahead of NUFC return

Despite the disappointment, it was a positive tournament on the whole for Osula as he caught the eye on the international stage. He will now return to Newcastle for pre-season, where he will be hoping to make an impact under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are competing in the Champions League this coming season and the increased number of fixtures could lead to more minutes and opportunities for Osula.

The 21-year-old joined Newcastle from Sheffield United last summer for an initial £10million but was limited to just 124 minutes and no starts in the Premier League. He was still able to contribute with a goal against Ipswich Town back in April, while he also added another goal and two assists in the FA Cup against Bromley and Birmingham City, respectively.

After being rarely used last season, there were suggestions Osula could be loaned out for the 2025/26 campaign. But Newcastle sources have played down that suggestion having already made the transfer decision that Osula would be staying at the club and involved in the first-team this coming season.

William Osula’s message to Newcastle United & Eddie Howe

While he was impressing at the tournament, Osula admitted that he needs more minutes at club level to fulfil his potential.

“I just need playing time to show what I can do,” Osula told Bold. “It means something to me. I already know. Only myself and my father know what I can do. When playing time comes, everyone will see what I can do on the pitch.”

Denmark Under-21s head coach Steffen Hojer recalled Osula to his side for the tournament having dropped him from the squad in previous international breaks.

“I think I’ve mentioned the potential many times and it’s because he plays too little for people to discover him,” he explained.

“But against Holland, you got a little bit of it. On this team, he’s been good, and he’s scored a lot of goals.

“He has the speed he has, and he’s not easy for the others to handle. It’s quite impressive what he goes in and does when you think about what he came with.”

Sunday’s defeat to France marks the end of Osula’s time with Denmark Under-21s as he turns 22 in August. He earned 14 caps, scoring eight goals.

Eddie Howe ready to give William Osula an opportunity at Newcastle United

Last summer, Osula arrived too late to really make an impression in pre-season though he did have a goal disallowed in a friendly win over Brest in the Sela Cup.

Now with a full season of first-team training and a taste of playing under his belt, Osula will be hoping his impressive Under-21s European Championships can be a springboard for him in the same way it was for Anthony Gordon two years prior.

Although Newcastle are still looking to strengthen their attacking line, Osula is set to get plenty of opportunities to impress this coming pre-season. The Magpies’ friendly schedule has taken shape with matches against Celtic, Arsenal, K-League XI, Tottenham Hotspur, Espanyol and Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle’s season gets underway on August 16 at Aston Villa (12:30pm kick-off).

Assessing Osula’s first season at Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I always encourage the players to be themselves and Will is very much himself. Hopefully, the supporters take to that personality and I think they have, and it's great to see.

“The love and affection between player and supporter is so important. He will feel that love and that will help his game.

“He's bright, he's bubbly, he's enthusiastic, he's passionate and they're positive things and will help his career. For us, it's about being consistent with our development of him.

“Not everybody has his ability and his attributes so it's about honing those skills and making sure we continue to get him ready for the rigours of the Premier League."