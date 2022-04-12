The 23-year-old is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and played the full 90 minutes for Blackpool in their 4-1 FA Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool on Monday evening.

Sangare is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for The Magpies and has made just two appearances for the under-23s in the Premier League 2 this season, but he has trained with the first team on occasion.

And it appears the Liberian international’s future lies away from Tyneside with Blackpool currently taking a closer look.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

His only senior playing experience came on loan at Accrington Stanley last season but he was limited to just two League One appearances for the club due to injury.

Sangare arrived from Liberia at the age of 14 and three years later he was plucked from obscurity by Newcastle chief scout Steve Nickson and offered a trial at United in 2016.

