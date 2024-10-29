‘Outstanding’ Newcastle United duo set for double Chelsea reunion amid injury woes

Newcastle United take on Chelsea tomorrow night for the second time in three days when they meet at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup.

For Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento, it will be another meeting with their former club and another chance to impress after solid performances at Stamford Bridge. Livramento played a big role in Alexander Isak’s goal on Sunday, whilst Hall, in his first appearance against the Blues since leaving them last summer to move to St James’ Park, enjoyed a very good day at left-back and was arguably his side’s star performer.

Speaking post-match, Eddie Howe was keen to praise the ‘outstanding’ pair for the way they handled the occasion on Sunday. He said: “Two outstanding players and a big day for them coming back to their former club. I think they did themselves proud in and out of possession.

“The full backs are such a big part of what we do and how we attack and they've done really well up against some very good opponents. I was happy with both of their performances.”

It’s likely that both Livramento and Hall may be called upon again tomorrow night with the Magpies still having to deal with a number of injury concerns to their backline. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman remain sidelined, as does Kieran Trippier who picked up an injury against Everton earlier this month.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have had to play a lot of minutes this season and were given a torrid time by the Blues’ front line at the weekend. Emil Krafth and Lloyd Kelly, meanwhile, may be handed starts.