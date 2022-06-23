The draw took place on Thursday morning to confirm which Premier League academy sides would be joining the senior Football League clubs in the group stage of the competition.
As always, all three of The Young Magpies’ group matches will be played away from home.
Last season, Newcastle’s side finished bottom of their group with three defeats from three matches against Mansfield Town, Harrogate Town and Sheffield Wednesday. Holders Rotherham United will not take part in the 2022-23 competition due to their promotion to the Championship.
After being knocked out by Sunderland's first team in the last-16 of the competition during the 2018-19 season, Newcastle’s academy side have lost all three of their group stage games in each of the three seasons that followed.
It’s an unwanted run that they will be hoping to end this coming season with the competition set to get under way on the week commencing August 29.
Newcastle are one of 16 Premier League teams who have entered an academy side this season. Newly promoted Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are the top-flight sides who have not entered along with Brentford.
Papa John’s Trophy group stage draw in full
Northern Groups
Group A
Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United
Morecambe
Everton U21
Group B
Bolton Wanderers
Crewe Alexandra
Tranmere Rovers
Leeds United U21
Group C
Port Vale
Shrewsbury Town
Stockport County
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Group D
Accrington Stanley
Rochdale
Salford City
Liverpool U21
Group E
Barnsley
Doncaster Rovers
Lincoln City
Newcastle United U21
Group F
Derby County
Grimsby Town
Mansfield Town
Manchester City U21
Group G
Barrow
Carlisle United
Fleetwood Town
Manchester United U21
Group H
Bradford City
Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday
Leicester City U21
Southern Groups
Group A
Charlton Athletic
Colchester United
Gillingham
Brighton U21
Group B
AFC Wimbledon
Crawley Town
Portsmouth
Aston Villa U21
Group C
Cheltenham Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Walsall
West Ham U21
Group D
Peterborough United
Stevenage
Wycombe Wanderers
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Group E
Bristol Rovers
Plymouth Argyle
Swindon Town
Crystal Palace U21
Group F
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Newport County
Southampton U21
Group G
Oxford United
Leyton Orient
Sutton United
Chelsea U21
Group H
Cambridge United
Ipswich Town
Northampton Town
Arsenal U21