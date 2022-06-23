Sky Sports report that the Burnley goalkeeper will undergo a medical today.

Newcastle have agreed a £10millon deal with the relegated club for the 30-year-old England international, who hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Pope will compete with No.1 Martin Dubravka for a place in Eddie Howe's team.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope during an England training session this month.

United have already signed Matt Targett this summer in a £15million deal following a successful half-season loan.

United’s move for Pope comes with No.2 Karl Darlow, 31, linked with Middlesbrough. Darlow has found his opportunities limited by the form of 33-year-old Dubravka, who spoke to the Gazette about his future late last season.

“If you see the change now, and ambitions of the club, you want to be part of it,” the Slovakia international, who joined Newcastle, initially on loan, from Sparta Prague in 2018.

“As I said, I would like to stay at the club and try to prove I’m worth it. I’m trying to be in the best shape I can, and am working hard.”

Howe also has 30-year-old Mark Gillespie, signed as a free agent two years ago, on the club's books. Gillespie was the club’s third-choice goalkeeper in the second half of last season.

Meanwhile, Freddie Woodman this week joined Preston North End. Woodman has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club.

“Obviously, I’m really happy to be joining Preston – I think it’s a fantastic club, a club which has got a lot of history,” said the 25-year-old.

“But also it’s a sad day when a chapter ends in your career at a club where you went there as a boy, and leave a man. All my family fell in love with the North East, and now we’ve all left.

It’s a positive move for me,” said Woodman, who says he’s been described as the “youngest journeyman ever” due to the amount of loans he had.