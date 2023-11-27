Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United team news: The Ligue 1 side have provided an injury update ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paris Saint-Germain have been training for Tuesday night's Champions League match against Newcastle United at Parc des Princes (8pm kick-off).

While Newcastle travel to France with a significantly depleted squad, including 13 players ruled out and one major doubt, PSG have also confirmed a number of injury problems of their own.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a Monday medical update, PSG's official website ruled Manrquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Keylor Navas out of the match. Marquinhos and Zaire-Emery started in the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park last month.

PSG's statement read: "Having suffered a slight injury to his right hamstring, Marquinhos is continuing to follow a tailor-made recovery programme.

"Warren Zaïre-Emery has been working alongside the club's medical staff since spraining his right ankle. Nuno Mendes is continuing to follow his treatment protocol.

"Presnel Kimpembe is gradually making a return to team training. Keylor Navas is continuing to follow his rehab programme after experiencing pain in his lower back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broadcast media and photographers were allowed access to PSG's training session in Poissy ahead of Tuesday's match. And Sky Sports' Keith Downie confirmed Kylian Mbappe was among the players involved in the session, citing it as 'bad news' for Newcastle.

Tuesday's match is crucial for both sides as Newcastle need to get a result in order to keep their chances of progressing alive while PSG will be looking to potentially confirm their place in the last-16 with a win.