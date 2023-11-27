Jamaal Lascelles has lavished praise on one Newcastle United player who shone during their win over Chelsea.

Jamaal Lascelles has hailed the performance of Lewis Miley after the teenager put in a sensational display on his full home Premier League debut for Newcastle United. Miley, who impressed during pre-season, has had to be patient for opportunities in the first-team this season but enjoyed a sterling display against the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

Summarised by a delicious assist for Alexander Isak’s opener after just 13 minutes, Eddie Howe described Miley’s performance as ‘incredible’ after the game and Lascelles was also full of praise for the youngster. He said: “He’s a huge talent. Massive potential and a great guy as well.

“He is really humble and so hard working. He is very respectful. I thought he was fantastic out there up against a midfield worth, I don’t know how many millions. He was excellent and certainly did not look out of place so credit to him.

“Really, really good. Technically great he is a big size for his age and I think when he fills out a bit more, he will be a real force.

“He has a massive future ahead of him and I am massively excited for him. His talent shines out, great legs in midfield, a great understanding of the game And he deserves all the praise going for that performance.”

Miley is the latest face to come out of Newcastle’s academy to make a splash in the first-team’s midfield. Following in the footsteps of Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff before him, Lascelles also admitted that he could tell instantly that the midfielder had a bright future in the game.

“Straight away when he came in at 16 we knew he was good.” Lascelles said. “It was almost similar to Sean Longstaff, when he came in.

Lewis Miley impressed on his home Premier League debut for Newcastle United

“You kind of knew he had a chance and it’s the same with Lewis Miley. When he fills out a bit more he’s going to be a beast. He’s my height and in midfield, he’s got a bright future.