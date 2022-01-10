Patrik Schick has changed his mind on transfer stance amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United could have to pay as much as £50 million to secure a deal for Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick this month, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

The Toon Army are understood to be in the market for a new centre-forward, with main man Callum Wilson facing an eight-week injury lay-off after suffering a calf tear over the festive period.

As such, the Magpies have been linked with a number of fresh striking options, with Downie listing the likes of Dominic Solanke, Chris Wood, Sardar Azmoun, Divock Origi, and Schick as players who have all been mentioned in relation to a move to Tyneside in recent days.

But it is also understood that Leverkusen would be eager to hold firm on their valuation of the player, and would demand as much as £50 million before they consider letting him leave - a figure that could make any potential deal ‘very difficult’, according to Downie.

Schick’s stance

Schick appears to have altered his stance on a potential move to the Premier League in recent times.

Speaking prior to completing his move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, the Czech forward spoke of his desire to one day play in England during an interview in his home country with iSport.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said: “When I left the Czech Republic, my dream was to play in Italy and I achieved that.

“Now, I feel very attracted to England, to be honest.

“Leipzig was absolutely the right choice for my career. I had also talked to Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke here in Germany.

“In England, there were Everton and Crystal Palace, plus Valencia in Spain.

“I just felt that Leipzig wanted me more, and I was also attracted to the playing style of coach Julian Nagelsmann. I am sure that I made the right choice.”

But speaking more recently, the hitman - who has 17 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this term - seemingly quashed any talk of a possible transfer in the near future.

In an interview with Bild, as per BuliNews, he said: “Of course it’s nice to read when you’re linked with the big clubs. But I’m really, really happy in Leverkusen and I want to go to the Champions League with Bayer 04. I love living in Germany.

“I’m not thinking about other clubs at all. Everyone knows my contract situation. And I would never cause problems for a club and push through a transfer.”

Schick is under contract in Germany until 2025.

Agent comments

Schick’s agent, Pavel Paska, has spoken recently about his client’s future too, and while he has seemingly suggested that the 25-year-old is likely to stay with Leverkusen for the remainder of the season, he also mentioned the Toon Army as one club who could look to lure him away from the Bundesliga.

Speaking to MF DNES, via Sport Witness, he said: “Don’t expect any bombastic transfers [in January].

“It will more be loans with options, exchanges. Clubs are careful.