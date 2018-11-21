Paul Dummett breaks his silence on Newcastle injury blow

Paul Dummett has broken his silence on the injury he sustained during international duty.

Dummett, who was handed a call-up to the Wales squad by Ryan Giggs, was taken off during the first half of their 2-1 defeat to Denmark last Friday.

The full-back was withdrawn in the 35th minute and replaced by Chris Gunter - the Newcastle man looking in some discomfort after pulling up.

He was then absent from the side that lost to Albania in midweek as his muscle injury believed to be assessed.

In a post on his Instagram account today, Dummett broke his silence on the injury.

"Gutted to come off for @fawales on Friday working hard to come back as soon as possible," he posted.

Dummett, who captained Newcastle against Bournemouth in Jamaal Lascelles' absence, also missed two games earlier this season after picking up a knock.

And Rafa Benitez is now sweating on his fitness once again ahead of the trip to Burnley on Monday evening.

The Spaniard has options to replace Dummett, but will not want to see a key member of his squad sidelined for an extended period.

Benitez was keen to bring in a left-back during the summer transfer window but was thwarted in his attempts to bring in the likes of PSG's Stanley N'Soki.