Newcastle United news: Liverpool set to battle for £28m man plus Paul Dummett injury latest

As the build-up to Newcastle United's trip to Burnley continues, so too does the speculation surrounding the club.

And with the January transfer window rapidly approaching, it's no surprise to see the rumour mill slip into overdrive with Rafa Benitez eyeing new recruits.

Recent reports have linked the Magpies with a move for Real Sociedad centre back Diego Llorente, who has impressed in La Liga this term.

Newcastle scouts were spotted at Spain's recent international against Bosnia, where Llorente featured, with their appearance sparking rumours of renewed interest.

But fresh whispers from the continent suggest that Newcastle would have to fight off competition from two Premier League rivals if they are to swoop for the 25-year-old.

Liverpool and Tottenham are both believed to be keen on the former Real Madrid prospect, with Spanish outlet Cadena Sur claiming the pair are interested in activating his £28million release clause.

January interest is expected in Llorente who continues to shine on the domestic and international stage.

Meanwhile, slightly closer to home, Benitez is still sweating on the fitness of full-back Paul Dummett.

The left-back missed Wales' midweek international with Albania after pulling up in their defeat to Denmark last weekend, prompting fears that he could be absent for the Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Monday evening.

It is now understood that further examination is ongoing to ascertain the extent of Dummett's muscle injury ahead of Newcastle's meeting with the Clarets.

Dummett has already missed two games this term, and his absence would prove a blow to Benitez as he looks to build on back-to-back wins before the international break.