Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game in the second half to see Newcastle claim a 1-0 win and progress to the fourth round to face holders Manchester United.

For Dummett, it was an incredibly rare appearance and only his fifth competitive outing since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. But the 32-year-old looked right back at home in the centre-back position as he helped The Magpies keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has previously described Dummett as an ‘unsung hero’ behind the scenes and was keen to offer him a new contract in the summer when his previous deal was up.

And Howe couldn’t hide his delight at seeing Dummett take his chance in front of a packed St James’ Park on Wednesday evening.

“I thought Paul was absolutely outstanding,” Howe said after the match. “When you see him behind the scenes every day, his commitment to Newcastle and the professionalism that he shows, his standards have been exemplary since I’ve been here and that’s why I was so determined to keep him in the summer.

“He can still play an important role on the pitch and has a really good defensive mindset. I thought him and Jamaal [Lascelles] in defence were really, really good. We showed that strength in our back line which is going to be hugely important.”

Dummett left the pitch in the closing stages to a standing ovation from the home supporters.

“He deserved [the standing ovation] for his performance,” Howe told The Gazette. “It’s always nice when you see someone work so hard behind the scenes and be so diligent and professional that they do get rewarded.

“I always believe that life and sport does pay you back eventually. I think Paul has had that reward for his performance tonight.